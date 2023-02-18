Jenkins City Council reviews events center permit

JENKINS — Mayor Charles Hoffman had a strong interest in assuring a permit did not automatically expire after one year during the Monday, Feb. 13, regular Jenkins City Council meeting.

Before the council was a proposed conditional use permit for a would-be seasonal events center on 40.4 acres of agricultural property off County Road 15. Property owner Alexander Drown wants to rent out a barn on the property seasonally for weddings and similar events.

Previously, this was not a permitted use in agriculture zoned properties; however, the council held a public hearing to amend ordinances to make it allowable with a conditional use permit.

The council was amenable to approving the request, but Hoffman was concerned that a current ordinance, which states any conditional use permit not used for more than six months becomes invalid, would guarantee the expiration of the permit at hand, given that the owner has said the property would not be used for eight consecutive months of the year.

The council discussed the possible clash between the CUP at hand and the existing ordinance. Council member Jerimey Flategraff said he did not believe the property would cease being an events center during the winter season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council agreed the owner would likely schedule events, maintaining the property and doing much of the overhead required during the winter months. They believed that would be enough to maintain the CUP.

Council member Andrew Rudlang had concerns that the CUP was excessively restrictive. Roman Siltman, who has been on the planning commission during the discussion of the allowable use and the CUP, said the property owner had proposed some of the restrictions in part to meet his own needs and in part to reach an agreement with the county in regard to road access to the property.

The council approved the conditional use permit, which includes stipulations that the owner receive all relevant licenses and permits from the state and other appropriate entities and share copies with the council.

In addition, they are limited in the number of people allowed to camp on the property following events to prevent raucous after parties that could disturb neighbors.

Hoffman said the city has approved their part, but the owner will likely have some big hoops to jump through with other regulatory bodies.

In other business Monday, the council:



Approved reimbursement to Hoffman for purchase of a cordless pole saw and chain saw for $539.96.

Heard reports of a business in town allegedly burning trash.

Approved a request to subdivide eight parcels into 15 lots for use as noncommercial storage buildings in a residential storage zoned property.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.