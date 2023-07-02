Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Jenkins brewery hosts loon trivia event

National Loon Center guides regular area trivia

Loon trivia.jpg
Mary Jo Fritzvold and Shannon Watters led loon trivia at the Snarky Loon Brewing Company on June 15, 2023.
Contributed / Shannon Watters
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

JENKINS — The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the National Loon Center hosted Loons and Lakes Trivia on Thursday, June 15, at Snarky Loon Brewery in Jenkins.

Read more local area news

Emcees Mary Jo Fritzvold and Shannon Watters shared loon and lake stewardship information to a tent full of participants.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Trivia questions included:

  1. What does the word “Minnesota” mean? Cloudy water.
  2. How many eggs does a zebra mussel produce in one year? 100,000 to 500,000 eggs.
  3. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city of Jenkins has a total area of how many square miles? 4.51 square miles.
  4. A tradition beginning in 1938, Pequot lakes annually hosts this event. What is the event? Bean Hole Days and it is happening July 18-19.
  5. When did Snarky Loon open their doors? March 11, 2021.
  6. How far should people stay away from nesting, swimming or diving loons (and other wildlife)? People, boating or otherwise, should stay 200 feet away from wildlife.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Do you have a favorite small business?
July 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association logo 2023.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: Corridor management plans pave the way
July 01, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
063023-fire-ashes-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Let it rain! June 24-25 rains stave off burning restrictions
July 01, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070123-police-blotter-selfie.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 1, 2023
July 01, 2023 05:57 AM
070223-faith-understanding-jesus.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: I can only imagine ...
July 02, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Father David Forsman
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal