Jenkins brewery hosts loon trivia event
National Loon Center guides regular area trivia
JENKINS — The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the National Loon Center hosted Loons and Lakes Trivia on Thursday, June 15, at Snarky Loon Brewery in Jenkins.
Emcees Mary Jo Fritzvold and Shannon Watters shared loon and lake stewardship information to a tent full of participants.
Trivia questions included:
- What does the word “Minnesota” mean? Cloudy water.
- How many eggs does a zebra mussel produce in one year? 100,000 to 500,000 eggs.
- According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city of Jenkins has a total area of how many square miles? 4.51 square miles.
- A tradition beginning in 1938, Pequot lakes annually hosts this event. What is the event? Bean Hole Days and it is happening July 18-19.
- When did Snarky Loon open their doors? March 11, 2021.
- How far should people stay away from nesting, swimming or diving loons (and other wildlife)? People, boating or otherwise, should stay 200 feet away from wildlife.
