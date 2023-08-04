Jack’s Big Bass Fishing Tournament is Aug. 6 in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — Jack’s Big Bass Fishing Tournament will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, on the Whitefish Chain.

All are welcome to the fishing derby and silent auction at Moonlite Bay in Crosslake.

For tournament entry, contact Kevin Wendt at kevinwendt20@gmail.com or 623-687-0243.

The themed silent auction will run from noon to 2 p.m. at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar.

To donate to or for more information about the silent auction, contact Jill at 612-716-5200 or Kristi at 218-838-1133.

From 1-2 p.m., 50/50 drawings will be held.

Proceeds will go to the Jack Hennies Memorial Fund, which helps educate and support suicide awareness through the REEL North Alliance (Revealing Emotions Elevating Lives).

Proceeds will also go to Jack’s Jumps at Mount Ski Gull.