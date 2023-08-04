Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jack’s Big Bass Fishing Tournament is Aug. 6 in Crosslake

Proceeds will go toward suicide awareness efforts

Jack's Big Bass Fishing Tournament is set Aug. 6, 2023, in memory of Jack Hennies and to support suicide awareness.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Jack’s Big Bass Fishing Tournament will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, on the Whitefish Chain.

All are welcome to the fishing derby and silent auction at Moonlite Bay in Crosslake.

For tournament entry, contact Kevin Wendt at kevinwendt20@gmail.com or 623-687-0243.

The themed silent auction will run from noon to 2 p.m. at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar.

To donate to or for more information about the silent auction, contact Jill at 612-716-5200 or Kristi at 218-838-1133.

From 1-2 p.m., 50/50 drawings will be held.

Proceeds will go to the Jack Hennies Memorial Fund, which helps educate and support suicide awareness through the REEL North Alliance (Revealing Emotions Elevating Lives).

Proceeds will also go to Jack’s Jumps at Mount Ski Gull.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
