Invasive species removal tool stations being installed to protect Cass County lakes

HACKENSACK — The Association of Cass County Lakes — in cooperation with the Department of Natural Resources, Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District and numerous lake associations, resorts, service providers and private access landowners — is installing aquatic invasive species cleaning station signs and tools at public access boat landings, resorts and private water access locations.

ACCL bought 100 AIS cleaning station signs and tools with a goal to fully install them by 2024. As of July 9, there were 47 sponsored locations throughout Cass County.

Since July 9, 2023, there are 47 sponsor locations with signs and tools for preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species on Cass County lakes. Contributed / Association of Cass County Lakes

