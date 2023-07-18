Invasive species removal tool stations being installed to protect Cass County lakes

HACKENSACK — The Association of Cass County Lakes — in cooperation with the Department of Natural Resources, Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District and numerous lake associations, resorts, service providers and private access landowners — is installing aquatic invasive species cleaning station signs and tools at public access boat landings, resorts and private water access locations.
ACCL bought 100 AIS cleaning station signs and tools with a goal to fully install them by 2024. As of July 9, there were 47 sponsored locations throughout Cass County.
