Invasive species removal tool stations being installed to protect Cass County lakes

Signs and tools may be found at 47 Cass County lake locations so far

Webb Lake Usage.JPG
Tools are put to good use in cleaning aquatic plants from a boat at Webb Lake near Hackensack.
Contributed / Association of Cass County Lakes
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

HACKENSACK — The Association of Cass County Lakes — in cooperation with the Department of Natural Resources, Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District and numerous lake associations, resorts, service providers and private access landowners — is installing aquatic invasive species cleaning station signs and tools at public access boat landings, resorts and private water access locations.

Webb Lake.jpg
Since July 9, 2023, Webb Lake is one of several Cass County lakes equipped with tools and signs for preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.
Contributed / Association of Cass County Lakes

ACCL bought 100 AIS cleaning station signs and tools with a goal to fully install them by 2024. As of July 9, there were 47 sponsored locations throughout Cass County.

ais sign
Since July 9, 2023, there are 47 sponsor locations with signs and tools for preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species on Cass County lakes.
Contributed / Association of Cass County Lakes

Read more local area news
Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
