Information about four-way stop at Crosslake intersection shared

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council heard another presentation on the 2024 County Roads 3 and 66 intersection improvement project.

At the Monday, Feb. 13, regular meeting, Crow Wing County Highway Engineer Tim Bray said engineers still recommend a roundabout at the intersection at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cross Lake Recreation entrance and Crosslake Chamber.

Details and pedestrian accommodations are still being worked on, but Bray said they wanted to share more information after residents sought a four-way stop instead of a roundabout.

Public transportation engineer Jacob Bongard, with Bolton & Menk engineering firm, shared facts and figures regarding the three intersection options: a traffic signal, a roundabout, an all-way stop.

Housing

Mayor Dave Nevin reported on the city’s continued need for entry level, workforce housing.

He said last month, the council gave him permission to look for property in the city for housing, and he found property off Wilderness Trail.

At an estimated cost of $1 million for 50 acres, the city could sell 40 lots for $30,000 each for young families to build on, and the city would get access to tax forfeited land for future development, Nevin said.

“I’m coming back to you with a chunk of ground we could pursue,” he said.

Council member Aaron Herzog said he’s not in favor of the city getting into the real estate business.

Council member Sandy Farder said that because the lack of available housing is a huge problem, she favored looking into Nevin’s idea further. Other council members agreed.

The council agreed with City Attorney Brad Person’s recommendation to get an appraisal for the land, with Herzog in opposition.

Public safety

The council recently learned that Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller has been working full time without receiving adequate compensation for the past several years.

Lohmiller earns an hourly wage plus a monthly stipend totaling $14,400 per year.

The council agreed to increase his pay to $30 per hour and remove the monthly stipend while a committee meets to look into the fire department’s structure.

Lohmiller reported the department sold a fire truck to Federal Dam for $25,000, which will go toward a new truck.

Crosslake police in January reported 267 incidents in the city and 72 in Mission Township. Activity included 112 traffic warnings, 17 traffic citations and two traffic arrests in Crosslake; and 60 traffic stops and two traffic arrests in Mission Township.

Firefighters reported 37 incidents in January. Those include 29 medical assists.

In other business Feb. 13, the council:

Appointed former council member John Andrews as an alternate to the Economic Development Authority.

Accepted donations: $1,926 from the Parks and Library Foundation for the playground and $1,000 from Roger and Carol Roy for the fire department.

Denied a request for a donation to the Emily Food Shelf. The council opted not to give the food shelf $250, which it did last year, because it doesn’t give a donation to the Crosslake Food Shelf.

Heard from Dean Fitch, Patty Norgaard and Tyler Glynn (of BLAEDC) about the Economic Development Authority’s work on a new website at crosslakeeda.com, the city’s comprehensive plan and housing needs.

The council agreed to acknowledge Tremolo Communications, which built the website for free.

Feb. 15 special meeting

In a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15, the council reappointed Brad Person, of Breen & Person Ltd., as city attorney and reappointed Clean Team for cleaning services.

The council had agreed to seek requests for proposals for these services. The city received one other proposal for city attorney services, from Kennedy & Graven, of the Twin Cities.

Only Clean Team submitted a proposal for cleaning services.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.