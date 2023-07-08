Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ideal Township sports new dugouts

Crosslake Ideal Lions donation supported construction costs

The Crosslake Ideal Lions Club presented a check for $40,000 to the Ideal Recreation Association on June 12, 2023, to cover the construction costs of new dugouts at the Ideal Township ball field. Presenting the check were, from left, Lions club members Char Lafon, Marty Duncan, Kim Walesheck and Jeremy Knippel. Receiving the check for Ideal Township was Jeff Tvedt.
Contributed / Crosslake Ideal Lions Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — The Crosslake Ideal Lions Club supported the building of new dugouts at the Ideal Township ball field.

The ball field was first built in 1978 without dugouts.

In recent years, the Ideal Recreation Association has made improvements, including fencing and leveling the entire ball field.

The Lions decided to add the dugouts as a major project in 2023.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
