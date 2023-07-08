Ideal Township sports new dugouts

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — The Crosslake Ideal Lions Club supported the building of new dugouts at the Ideal Township ball field.

The ball field was first built in 1978 without dugouts.

In recent years, the Ideal Recreation Association has made improvements, including fencing and leveling the entire ball field.

The Lions decided to add the dugouts as a major project in 2023.