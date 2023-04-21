99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ideal Green Market Co-op to host indoor crafters/farmers market

April 22 event supports local farmers, crafters and others

IGMC_Radish_Logo-web.png
Contributed / Ideal Green Market Co-op
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — The Ideal Green Market Co-op will sponsor its fourth annual Indoor Farmers-Crafters Market and Earth Day Celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Ideal Township Community Center, 35458 Butternut Point Road, Pequot Lakes.

Celebrate Earth Day while shopping indoors at the food, crafters and artists booths. This event is important to local farmers, food producers, crafters, artists and others who depend on the community to help them gain an economic foothold in the area; while at the same time, developing relationships that drive healthy living.

Read more local area news

For more information, call 218-543-6565 or email board@idealgreenmarket.com.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

