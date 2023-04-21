Ideal Green Market Co-op to host indoor crafters/farmers market

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — The Ideal Green Market Co-op will sponsor its fourth annual Indoor Farmers-Crafters Market and Earth Day Celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Ideal Township Community Center, 35458 Butternut Point Road, Pequot Lakes.

Celebrate Earth Day while shopping indoors at the food, crafters and artists booths. This event is important to local farmers, food producers, crafters, artists and others who depend on the community to help them gain an economic foothold in the area; while at the same time, developing relationships that drive healthy living.

For more information, call 218-543-6565 or email board@idealgreenmarket.com.