Ideal Green Market Co-op potluck is June 25

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — Ideal Green Market Co-op invites member-owners to the 2023 annual membership meeting from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Ideal Town Hall & Community Center, 35458 Butternut Point Road, Pequot Lakes.

Members are encouraged to bring a dish and a friend to the potluck and annual meeting. The theme centers on the co-op mission to provide access to local, sustainable and healthy food and products.

Bringing a dish to share made with food purchased at Ideal Green Market Co-op will give the event a meaningful and fun chance to learn about fresh and local food.

All shoppers are welcome. Shoppers are not required to be members.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for social time and potluck setup indoors at the Ideal Township Community Center with the potluck starting at noon.

The annual meeting will follow lunch with a financial report, business summary, board member comments, nominations and election, closing with member-owner Q&A.

Those who are interested in joining the co-op or volunteering are welcome to attend.

For more information, email board@idealgreenmarket.com or visit the Ideal Green Market Co-op, 34988 County Road 39, Pequot Lakes, during store hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.