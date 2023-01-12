Hoplin appointed Pine River-Backus School Board treasurer; Cunningham remains chair

PINE RIVER — Roger Hoplin is the new treasurer for the Pine River-Backus School Board after the reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

For several terms, former board member Katy Botz served as treasurer; however, with her decision not to run for reelection, a new treasurer was guaranteed. The meeting, preceding the regular monthly meeting, saw the return of most prior appointments, including board chair Chris Cunningham.

Chris Cunningham

All appointments were made unanimously, including:



Wanda Carlson as clerk.

Ryan Trumble as vice chair.

PineandLakes Echo Journal newspaper as official publication.

Pine River State Bank and Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund as depositories.

Kennedy and Graven as official legal counsel.

No changes were noted other than the treasurer position. Cunningham said most committee appointments would remain the same, though board members were welcome to email him with a request for changes if desired.

The board did agree to revisit scheduled meeting times and dates for regular meetings and work sessions during a special meeting Monday, Jan. 30.

During their regular meeting, the board discussed regular business with action items only including those made every year, specifically approving a resolution allowing administration to make reductions in programs and positions if deemed necessary.

In other business, the board:



Learned both Pine River-Backus Elementary School and PR-B High School qualified as High Reliability Schools.

Hired John Edelman as bus driver, Andria Strenge as paraprofessional and Kay Sawyer as co-prom adviser.

