Holiday blood drive planned Dec. 23 in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — An American Red Cross holiday blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

Volunteers and donors are sought. To volunteer, contact Kylee Walsh at 612-834-4165.

Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).