Holiday at the Dam is Dec. 3 in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — Holiday at the Dam returns to Crosslake for its ninth year from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

This free event includes photos with Santa against a holiday backdrop, kettle corn, hot cocoa, s'mores, a bonfire and a 2022 Holiday at the Dam ornament made by Jeremy Knippel on site.

Crosslake businesses are getting into the festivities with holiday decorations, discounts, specials, treats and seasonal gift wrapping.

For those feeling generous with the holiday spirit, new, unwrapped gifts may be brought to Maucieri's for the 16th annual Christmas for Kids program from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 3. This gift drive provides less fortunate families in the area the opportunity to receive gifts and a meal to make their holiday special.

Holiday at the Dam is organized by Crosslake's Light up the Dam, a volunteer initiative to decorate the Pine River dam and Corps of Engineers property with holiday lights. The dam, shelter, pier and trees will be decorated along with many lawn displays.

The group also decorates the dam for other holidays, including St. Patrick's Day and July 4.

For more information about the Light Up the Dam initiative, or to make donations to the group, contact Tim Schalow at nmn@crosslake.net or 218-692-3377.