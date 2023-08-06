Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
History of Adney and Goggle lakes well received at Crosslake event

Presenters included a doctor, retired engineer and retired congressman

A Back Porch event about Adney and Goggle lakes proved popular in Crosslake on July 26, 2023.
CROSSLAKE — A presentation on the history of Adney and Goggle lakes proved popular at Crosslake Historic Log Village.

Presenters at a historical presentation July 26, 2023, in Crosslake included Skip Patton, Rick Nolan and Dick Phillips.
The Wednesday, July 26, event was presented by by Skip Patton, retired Donaldson Engineering executive; retired university professor Dick Phillips; and retired U.C. congressman and businessman Rick Nolan.

