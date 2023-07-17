Highway intersection at Nisswa-Pequot border still a concern

PEQUOT LAKES — The County Road 29 and Highway 371 intersection remains a concern the Pequot Lakes City Council hears about, going back to 2018.

Council consensus Wednesday, July 5, was to meet with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Crow Wing County highway engineer to again discuss safety concerns.

Besides ongoing concerns, the council mentioned a new Catholic church is still being planned to be built off County Road 29 in the future, which will lead to more traffic.

Planning and zoning action

The council agreed to vacate a portion of Lilac Drive after receiving no comments during a public hearing.

Related to that, the council approved the preliminary plat for Patriot Pines with conditions. Applicants Tyler Gardner and Nick Makowsky propose to subdivide an 18.7-acre parcel at the south end of Lilac Drive into eight residential lots.

Gardner, who is mayor, abstained on any votes related to Lilac Drive and Patriot Pines because of his involvement.

In his monthly report to the council, Matt Lottman, Economic Development Commission chair, said the EDC hopes to get an updated city business listing for the city website because the current list isn’t updated.

The EDC also recommends the council update the Highway 371 sign as the northbound sign is faded.

Lottman will talk to the Pequot Lakes Chamber about the city business listing, and the EDC will research the cost to update the highway sign.

The EDC will look at developing a marketing plan.

Public safety

The council granted a probationary period pay increase for Police Officer Derek Johnson.

It also approved a $55,518 amount for the 2023-24 school resource officer contract for 175 days of service to the Pequot Lakes School District.

Police had 355 calls in May.

The Pequot Lakes Fire District had 18 calls in May, including eight grass/brush fires. In June, the district reported 14 calls.

In other business July 5, the council:

Set a council workshop for 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, before the regular 6 p.m. meeting, to talk about major upcoming projects. The goal is to prioritize the list and make a timeline to determine how best to spread the costs.

for 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, before the regular 6 p.m. meeting, to talk about major upcoming projects. The goal is to prioritize the list and make a timeline to determine how best to spread the costs. Talked about cannabis and how its legalization could affect the city.

“There is not a more trigger word in city government than ‘cannabis,’” City Administrator Rich Spiczka said when talking about a recent League of Minnesota Cities workshop he attended. “There are way more questions than answers.”

Council consensus was to proceed slowly , as other area cities are doing.

The Nisswa City Council will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 18, to extend a moratorium enacted last August regarding THC products.

The council meeting was moved from its normal day of Monday, July 3. Council member Cheri Seils was absent.

