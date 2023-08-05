Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Highway 371 Nisswa to Baxter corridor study seeks public input

Public can provide input via online survey and interactive comment map

nisswa highway study.jpg
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback via a survey about Highway 371 between Nisswa and Baxter.
Contributed / MnDOT
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

NISSWA The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking the traveling public’s feedback for a study of Highway 371 between Nisswa and Baxter in Crow Wing County.

The public can share their experiences traveling along or across Highway 371 via an online survey and an interactive comment map on the study website .

This road is critical for both the local community and the greater region. The purpose of the study is to gain an understanding of transportation needs, identify potential future improvements and determine how and when these improvements should be implemented.

The study will include an analysis of traffic, safety, land use and demographics.

For more information the project and to sign up for email updates, visit the MnDOT project website at https://talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-371-nisswa-baxter-study .

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. Those who need an ASL, foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), may email their request to Janet Miller at ADArequest@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

Real time travel information is available at 511mn.org  or on the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
