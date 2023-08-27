6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Highway 10 closes to all traffic in St. Cloud Aug. 28–30

Minnesota Department of Transportation to close both directions of Highway 10

ST. CLOUD – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close both directions of Highway 10 at Highway 23 between 15th Avenue/Seventh Street SE in St. Cloud and Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids from 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28 to noon Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Highway 10 detour

The 52-hour closure in necessary to remove the old westbound Highway 23 bridge. Highway 10 detour routes are as follows:

  • Eastbound Highway 10 will detour along Highway 15, Highway 23 (Division Street), Lincoln Avenue and 15th Avenue SE back to eastbound Highway 10. 
  • Westbound Highway 10 will detour along Highway 23, Benton County Road 1 (Mayhew Lake Road) and Golden Spike Road back to westbound Highway 10.
Motorists will encounter stop-and-go traffic along these detour routes through St. Cloud, especially at peak travel times. Plan accordingly and seek alternate routes.

Through travelers can use Highway 15, Interstate 94 and Highway 24 as an alternate Highway 10 route.

Highway 23 will remain open to head-to-head traffic on the eastbound bridge over Highway 10.

For more information and Highway 10 detour maps, visit the Highway 10 and 23 interchange construction in St. Cloud, Benton County, visit the project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d3/stc/ .

When complete in November 2024, the interchange project will invest in infrastructure to last 60-plus years, provide a smoother road surface, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety and access throughout.

To avoid delays, consider an alternate route and check road conditions ahead of time at 511mn.org.

