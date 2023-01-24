‘Hibernation Celebration’ set Feb. 9 at Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Center

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Education and WonderTrek Children’s Museum encourage families to join them for a “Hibernation Celebration” event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Center at Eagle View Elementary School.

Event goers will celebrate all the creatures in hibernation with animal-themed activities, classroom exploration and fort building.

The celebration will include dinner. Students are encouraged to bring a favorite stuffed animal.

The event is for children up to age 5 and their families. The cost is $5 per person, and free for children age 1 and under.

Those interested should RSVP by Monday, Feb. 6, by calling 218-562-7520.