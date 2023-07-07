Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hibbing history topic of Lakes Area Unlimited Learning event

Aaron Brown will present on his coming book, "Power in the Wilderness"

CROSBY — Just over a century ago, a mining company blacksmith laid down his hammer to study law.

As the mayor of a small town on the Mesabi Range, Victor L. Power would defeat the world’s largest corporation in the courtroom, at the ballot box and on the streets of Hibbing. In the process he built a modern city, once dubbed the “richest village on earth.”

Lakes Area Unlimited Learning will host Aaron Brown at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, to tell this compelling, and mostly unknown, story of leadership and courage at Crosby-Ironton High School in Crosby.

The program is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

Brown, of Minnesota North College, will present “Power in the Wilderness,” an upcoming book by the University of Minnesota Press. Brown’s great-grandfather captained one of the last underground mines on the Cuyuna Iron Range near Crosby.

