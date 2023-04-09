50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Heroes and Villains hit the ice in Breezy Point

Annual figure skating show displays the talent and colorful outfits of many young skaters

finale.JPG
At the end of the Saturday, April 1, 2023, Breezy Point Figure Skating Club show at the Breezy Point Ice Arena, all performers returned to the ice for one last skate.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM
hero.JPG
Mandy Malecha, in a white Grecian outfit, performed a solo skate to the theme of Zero to Hero, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point Figure Skating Club and Skate School students performed their annual show March 31 and April 1 at the Breezy Point Arena.

An enthusiastic crowd cheered for the skaters of all ages April 1.

The show's theme was Heroes versus Villains and the skaters — in their bright, colorful outfits — showed off their skating skills.

wonderwoman.JPG
Ruthie and Piper Jean Shimek and Millie Hines went all out to show off their Wonder Woman skills on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
girls.JPG
A foursome of skaters skated to the song "Kings and Queens" on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
badder.JPG
The last half of the show was devoted to the villians. Elsa Beseth and Emmaline Gilson each tried to outperform one another in this skit Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
2girls.JPG
Millie Hines and Kira Kuecher help each other to spin around in a circle at the Breezy Point Figure Skating Club's annual show Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
duoskaters.JPG
Several skaters, including Katrina Kretzman and Lacey Borders, showed off their style and skill by performing intricate moves Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
girls2.JPG
Colorful frocks drew the attention of the crowd as these skaters began their skate routine Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
skaters.JPG
A crowd pleaser was when the skaters all gathered together in a large wagon wheel at the Breezy Point Figure Skating Club's annual show, Villains versus Heros, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
