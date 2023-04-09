Heroes and Villains hit the ice in Breezy Point

Mandy Malecha, in a white Grecian outfit, performed a solo skate to the theme of Zero to Hero, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point Figure Skating Club and Skate School students performed their annual show March 31 and April 1 at the Breezy Point Arena.
An enthusiastic crowd cheered for the skaters of all ages April 1.
The show's theme was Heroes versus Villains and the skaters — in their bright, colorful outfits — showed off their skating skills.
Ruthie and Piper Jean Shimek and Millie Hines went all out to show off their Wonder Woman skills on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
A foursome of skaters skated to the song "Kings and Queens" on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
The last half of the show was devoted to the villians. Elsa Beseth and Emmaline Gilson each tried to outperform one another in this skit Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Millie Hines and Kira Kuecher help each other to spin around in a circle at the Breezy Point Figure Skating Club's annual show Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Several skaters, including Katrina Kretzman and Lacey Borders, showed off their style and skill by performing intricate moves Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Colorful frocks drew the attention of the crowd as these skaters began their skate routine Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
A crowd pleaser was when the skaters all gathered together in a large wagon wheel at the Breezy Point Figure Skating Club's annual show, Villains versus Heros, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
