Heintzeman named Republican lead on House Environment Finance and Policy Committee

ST. PAUL — State Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, was appointed to serve as the lead Republican on the House’s Environment Finance and Policy Committee when the 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 3.

"I look forward to working on constructive solutions to the issues facing Minnesota’s rich, God-given natural resources," Heintzeman said in a news release. "In this role, I am committed to being a good steward of these resources and will work to make sure that future generations of Minnesotans can enjoy the unlimited opportunities offered by our great outdoors.”

The new release said Heintzeman, entering his fifth term in office, has been a leading voice on environmental issues during his time in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

In addition to his time serving on numerous House committees related to the environment, he also serves on the Subcommittee on Minnesota Water Policy and the Legislative Water Commission.