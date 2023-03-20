99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Heartland Symphony Orchestra spring concert series begins April 1

Local musicians will perform in Brainerd and Little Falls

Today at 4:57 AM

LITTLE FALLS — The Heartland Symphony Orchestra will finish its 46th season by performing their Spring Concert Series titled “The Youth Concerto Competition Returns.”

The program will highlight both winners of the 2023 Echo Kowalzek Youth Concerto Competition, Abigail Benson and Arriana Schwab.

The Saturday, April 1, performance in Little Falls will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium.

A second performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

Benson, a senior at Brainerd High School, will perform Weber’s Concertino for Clarinet and Orchestra.

As a homeschool graduate from Royalton, Schwab will perform the first movement of Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major.

Other selections performed by the HSO will include music by Franz Schubert, Ingrid Stölzel and Jacob Shay.

Conductor Ryan Webber will host "Conductor Chats" 45 minutes before each concert. For many, these informational programs make listening to classical music a more enjoyable experience.

These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

In Little Falls, the Laura Jane Musser fund provides additional support. The Echo Kowalzek Youth Concerto Competition is funded in part by a grant from Crow Wing Power Community Trust.

HSO concerts are welcome to all ages, free of charge with no tickets necessary. Donations will be accepted at the door or online at www.heartlandsymphony.com.

