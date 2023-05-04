Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, May 4

Heartland Poets to meet May 6 in Brainerd

The meeting is free and open to the public

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Heartland Poets, a local chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library.

Those attending are encouraged to bring poetry to read at the podium and make copies of poems-in-progress for review later in the meeting. A report will be shared regarding the 2023 Spring LOMP Meeting held recently in New Ulm.

There is time during the meeting to discuss opportunities for submissions to publications and contests.

This meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

