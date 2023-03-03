Heartland Poets to meet March 4 in Brainerd

BRAINERD — Heartland Poets, a local chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library.

Poets will read poems at the podium to kick off the meeting. Then the group will discuss upcoming opportunities for poets to submit their writing to area contests and publications.

Those aware of writing activities, workshops or calls for submissions are encouraged to share this information, as well as bring copies of poems-in-progress for review by other members.

This meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.