Heartland Poets to meet Feb. 4 in Brainerd
Club will discuss publication submission opportunities
BRAINERD — The Heartland Poets chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library.
Participants are invited to bring their polished poetry or poems from other poets to read at the podium at the start of the meeting.
Opportunities to submit to contests and for publication will be shared and discussed.
Those who wish for feedback regarding their writing should bring copies of their poems in progress to share with others.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit mnpoets.org or the club Facebook page.
