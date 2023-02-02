99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Heartland Poets to meet Feb. 4 in Brainerd

Club will discuss publication submission opportunities

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 02, 2023 06:57 AM
BRAINERD — The Heartland Poets chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library.

020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Feb. 1-8, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed
Musical, cultural talks, ice fishing contest are coming up
January 31, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
021421_pageant-crown-red-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Miss Pequot Lakes candidates sought to compete for $7K in scholarships
Deadline to sign up is March 6
January 30, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Evening for Ethiopia.jpeg
Local
Crosslake church to host event for Ethiopia
The cost is $50 per plate for Providence Community Church event at the Gathering Event Center
January 29, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0930pl-pequot-lakes-library-website.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Library is closed when city hall or school is closed
Updated open status is available at the library website
January 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Claire Nagel
PL one-act play group2023.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes students to compete in one-act play contest Jan. 28
Veteran actor, technician share reasons for their love of theater
January 26, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Jan. 25-Feb. 6, 2023
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
January 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Antique Snowmobiles_4891.JPG
Local
Over 325 sleds are part of Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes
Record is set during 29th annual event
January 25, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-community-education-horizon.jpg
Local
Painting, Valentine's Day cards and knitting classes offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education
Classes start Jan. 26
January 25, 2023 03:01 AM
JoAnn Weaver's home garden.jpg
Local
Nisswa Garden Club event set Jan. 26
JoAnn Weaver's free program will be on color in the garden
January 24, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Participants are invited to bring their polished poetry or poems from other poets to read at the podium at the start of the meeting.

Opportunities to submit to contests and for publication will be shared and discussed.

Those who wish for feedback regarding their writing should bring copies of their poems in progress to share with others.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit mnpoets.org or the club Facebook page.

