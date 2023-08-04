Heartland Poets to meet Aug. 5 in Brainerd
Bring newfound or beloved poems to share
BRAINERD — Heartland Poets, an area chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library.
Be prepared to share newfound or beloved poems at the podium to kick off the meeting. There will be a discussion of the NFSPS Poetry Convention in West Des Moines in June and upcoming events, including the Northwoods Art and Book Festival on Aug. 12 in Hackensack.
Bring copies of poems-in-progress to share and discuss with the group.
This meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
