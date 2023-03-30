99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Heartland Poets to meet April 1

The meeting is free and open to the public.

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

BRAINERD — Heartland Poets, an area chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library.

The group will kick off the meeting by reading poems at the podium in celebration of National Poetry Month. The public is encouraged to attend and share their favorite poems. Following this, there will be a short discussion of the upcoming Spring LOMP meeting in New Ulm and other opportunities for poetry submission and publication.

Attendees should bring copies of poems-in-progress for review.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

