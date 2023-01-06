Heartland Poets meeting Jan. 7
Group meets at Brainerd Public Library
BRAINERD — Heartland Poet, a local chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, meets 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, January 7 in the small room of the Brainerd Public Library. The meeting will open with a poetry reading. Attendees should bring poems to read to others. Following the reading, information and material regarding upcoming events and opportunities for writing and submission will be discussed. Attendees are asked to bring copies of a new poem or two in-progress, so others may more fully appreciate the effort. This is a time for discussion of ongoing work. This meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
