Heads-up for another winter storm watch in Brainerd lakes area and south and east

Crow Wing and southern Cass counties again find themselves in a winter storm watch Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 21-23.

The National Weather Service in Duluth is warning of another storm with pre-Christmas travel impacts likely for the region.

The possibility of high winds could lead to tree damage and power outages when combined with snow-loaded trees from last week’s storm.

The National Weather Service in Duluth shares winter travel tips in 2022. Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Dangerous wind chills are also forecast of 25 below to 30 below zero Thursday night, Dec. 22, and continuing through Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Snow is forecast throughout the day Wednesday, Dec. 21, and may continue through Saturday, Dec. 24.

Forecast

Wednesday: Snow, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 0. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Wednesday night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around -8. Blustery, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -2. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday: Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -2. Windy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday night: Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Windy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday: Areas of blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 2. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday night: Patchy blowing snow before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around -11. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 8. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 11. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Source: National Weather Service in Duluth