Happy Dancing Turtle offers Back to Basics Feb. 11 at Pine River-Backus School

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle and Pine River-Backus Community Education will hosting the 17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event Saturday, Feb. 11, at Pine River-Backus School.

Workshops, vendors, exhibitors, lunch, door prizes and a keynote speaker are planned for the full-day event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attend the morning keynote address and the all-day vendor/exhibitor fair for free; no registration required.

Carrie Jennings, a geologist with the Freshwater Society of Minnesota, will present the keynote.

“We are excited to have Dr. Jennings kick off the day by sharing her insights on water quality in our region. Her experience and expertise are sure to enthrall and inform,” Happy Dancing Turtle Executive Director Quinn Swanson said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Back to Basics Vendor/Exhibitor Fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees may visit over 50 booths of sustainably themed vendors and chat with knowledgeable people while stocking up on handmade and locally sourced foods, home décor, clothing and more.

A highlight will be the Natural Resource Conservation Service's 20-foot soil health tunnel to explore what makes healthy soil.

“The response from vendors/exhibitors tells me it’s going to be a great event,” Michelle Hoefs, one of the primary event coordinators, said in the news release. “We have a blast every year, but this year we are very excited to be back in person.”

For more information, visit happydancingturtle.org/back-to-basics.

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.