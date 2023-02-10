99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Happy Dancing Turtle offers Back to Basics Feb. 11 at Pine River-Backus School

Event will feature 20-foot visual aid on soil health

soil health tunnel.png
Attendees at the annual Back to Basics sustainability event on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 will be able to learn about soil health using a 20 foot infographic tunnel.
Contributed / Happy Dancing Turtle
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 10, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle and Pine River-Backus Community Education will hosting the 17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event Saturday, Feb. 11, at Pine River-Backus School.

Workshops, vendors, exhibitors, lunch, door prizes and a keynote speaker are planned for the full-day event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attend the morning keynote address and the all-day vendor/exhibitor fair for free; no registration required.

Carrie Jennings, a geologist with the Freshwater Society of Minnesota, will present the keynote.

“We are excited to have Dr. Jennings kick off the day by sharing her insights on water quality in our region. Her experience and expertise are sure to enthrall and inform,” Happy Dancing Turtle Executive Director Quinn Swanson said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more local area news
Breezy Point City Hall Sign.jpg
Local
Breezy Point to look into restoring disc golf expansion to ‘natural state’
City officials expect the project to cost roughly $56,000 once completed
February 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Latest round of ARPA grants allow for organizations to expand
Three American Rescue Plan Act grant applications were approved for Pine River-Backus Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School and the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Department.
February 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
Students honored for achievements
February 09, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Area Food Shelf volunteer1 Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Pequot Lakes food shelf to become community resource hub
Goal is to offer access to experts for housing, mental health issues, transportation, Legal Aid, child care needs and more
February 09, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Financial activity revs up as tax season starts
Auditor-Treasurer's office receiving a lot of calls about truth-in-taxation notices and property tax statements.
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent

The Back to Basics Vendor/Exhibitor Fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees may visit over 50 booths of sustainably themed vendors and chat with knowledgeable people while stocking up on handmade and locally sourced foods, home décor, clothing and more.

A highlight will be the Natural Resource Conservation Service's 20-foot soil health tunnel to explore what makes healthy soil.

“The response from vendors/exhibitors tells me it’s going to be a great event,” Michelle Hoefs, one of the primary event coordinators, said in the news release. “We have a blast every year, but this year we are very excited to be back in person.”

For more information, visit happydancingturtle.org/back-to-basics.

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

Related Topics: PINE RIVERBACK TO BASICSHAPPY DANCING TURTLEFARMING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Feb. 10, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
February 10, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Feb. 8-26, 2023, events listed for Brainerd lakes area
Attend Back to Basics in Pine River; play Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Junior City Council member Brayden Spiczka Feb. 6, 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes won't regulate or require a permit for short-term rentals
Council consensus is people pay property taxes and should be able to use their property as they wish, within reason
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Feb. 9, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
February 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan