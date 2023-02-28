Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River to host Tiny Turtles classes starting March 13

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River offers classes for 4- and 5-year-olds to learn about sustainability and nature appreciation.

From 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, and continuing on the second and fourth Mondays of the month through May 22, the Tiny Turtles program will offer students time to explore the natural world around them at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus while learning about plants, animals and their habitats, and more.

“Based on the varied weather we’ve had this winter, spring is likely a great time for outdoor learning,” Program Coordinator Michelle Hoefs said in a news release.

It is imperative kids are dressed for the weather each day, whether that means mud boots and raincoats or full winter gear.

Session dates will be March 13 and 27, April 10 and 24, and May 8 and 22.

The class fee is $30 per child.

More information and registration are available online at www.happydancingturtle.org/tiny-turtles or contact Michelle Hoefs at 218-587-2303 or info@happydancingturtle.org .

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.