99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River to host Tiny Turtles classes starting March 13

Classes promote knowledge of nature and sustainability

Tiny Turtles.jpg
Molly and Emilyn were among the students to enjoy outdoor trails with Tiny Turtles during the spring 2022 classes.
Contributed / Happy Dancing Turtle
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 28, 2023 06:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River offers classes for 4- and 5-year-olds to learn about sustainability and nature appreciation.

From 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, and continuing on the second and fourth Mondays of the month through May 22, the Tiny Turtles program will offer students time to explore the natural world around them at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus while learning about plants, animals and their habitats, and more.

“Based on the varied weather we’ve had this winter, spring is likely a great time for outdoor learning,” Program Coordinator Michelle Hoefs said in a news release.

Read more 'Things To Do'

It is imperative kids are dressed for the weather each day, whether that means mud boots and raincoats or full winter gear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Session dates will be March 13 and 27, April 10 and 24, and May 8 and 22.

The class fee is $30 per child.

More information and registration are available online at www.happydancingturtle.org/tiny-turtles or contact Michelle Hoefs at 218-587-2303 or info@happydancingturtle.org.

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pine River Seed Library to open March 7
February 28, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Downtown Pequot Lakes fire 2 Feb. 27, 2023.jpg
Local
Downtown Pequot Lakes duplex fire reported
February 27, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A snowplow pushes clears the edge of a road.
Local
Pine River man crashes into snowplow
February 27, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report