Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River to host presentation about water

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River will host "An Evening with Water" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, both in-person and online via Zoom for free.

There will be a reception for those gathering in person with refreshments and water activities at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River.

Read more 'Things To Do'





From 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom, Erica Gies will discuss the relationship between groundwater and surface water.

Gies is an award-winning independent journalist who writes about water, climate change, plants and critters for "Scientific American," the New York Times, "Nature," "The Atlantic," "National Geographic" and more.

Her book, "Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge," is about what she calls “slow water” innovations that are helping us adapt to the increasing floods and droughts brought by climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those gathering at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus will be part of the Zoom viewing group audience. Whether part of that group or connecting via Zoom individually, everyone will have the opportunity to ask Gies questions.

To view the resources and to register for this free event, visit bit.ly/waterevening.

This event is part of We Are Water MN, an exhibit and community engagement initiative that Happy Dancing Turtle is hosting.

We are Water MN is led by the Minnesota Humanities Center in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; the Minnesota Historical Society; the Board of Water and Soil Resources; the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources; and University of Minnesota Extension.

We are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land & Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

With headquarters in Pine River as well as a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.