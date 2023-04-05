50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River to host presentation about water

April 11 event will feature presentation by award-winning independent journalist

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River will host "An Evening with Water" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, both in-person and online via Zoom for free.

There will be a reception for those gathering in person with refreshments and water activities at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River.

Read more 'Things To Do'

From 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom, Erica Gies will discuss the relationship between groundwater and surface water.

Gies is an award-winning independent journalist who writes about water, climate change, plants and critters for "Scientific American," the New York Times, "Nature," "The Atlantic," "National Geographic" and more.

Her book, "Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge," is about what she calls “slow water” innovations that are helping us adapt to the increasing floods and droughts brought by climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those gathering at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus will be part of the Zoom viewing group audience. Whether part of that group or connecting via Zoom individually, everyone will have the opportunity to ask Gies questions.

To view the resources and to register for this free event, visit bit.ly/waterevening.

This event is part of We Are Water MN, an exhibit and community engagement initiative that Happy Dancing Turtle is hosting.

We are Water MN is led by the Minnesota Humanities Center in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; the Minnesota Historical Society; the Board of Water and Soil Resources; the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources; and University of Minnesota Extension.

We are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land & Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

With headquarters in Pine River as well as a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists April 2023 happenings
April 04, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 5, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Messy winter storm start times April 4, 2023.png
Local
4-8 inches of snow, quarter inch of ice possible with messy storm
April 04, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nisswa Fire Department open house
Local
Nisswa Fire Department budget, area fire contracts approved
April 04, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
040323-grims-grub-eating-eelpout.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The ugly, tasty eelpout
April 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Natioal Loon Center building concept.jpg
Exclusive
Local
National Loon Center seeks $8.65 million in state funds
April 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr