99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hansen recognized as Nisswa Citizen of the Year 2023

She's surprised at gathering of more than 100 women

Shawn Hansen Nisswa Citizen of Year April 17, 2023.jpg
Nisswa Citizen of the Year 2023 Shawn Hansen, center, stands with past winners Lee Seipp, left, and Tina Foster, along with Denise Laudenbach, co-founder with Hansen of the 100+ Women Who Care Brainerd Lakes, and Lori Kohorst, The Outreach Program Brainerd Lakes board director after receiving the award Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Gather on 3 Event Center in rural Brainerd. Find a video of Hansen’s surprise announcement on <a href="http://www.pineandlakes.com"><u>www.pineandlakes.com</u></a>.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 7:57 AM

BRAINERD — Shawn Hansen is no stranger to the Nisswa Citizen of the Year program.

As Nisswa Chamber of Commerce president from 2012-2019, she spearheaded the search each year for an outstanding citizen, as well as a way to surprise the recipient with the award. She’s also nominated several past winners after stepping away from her chamber role.

The tables turned Monday, April 17, when Hansen found herself on the receiving end of the award in front of more than 100 women at the Gather on 3 Event Center-The Woods in rural Brainerd.

Read more from Nancy Vogt

Interrupting Hansen, who was speaking at a quarterly meeting of the 100+ Women Who Care Brainerd Lakes, Kalie Jay, Nisswa Chamber executive assistant, announced to the group: “We’re all in the presence of the 2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year.”

Hugs and a standing ovation ensued while a tearing up Hansen asked, “Is it me?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hansen will be honored Thursday, May 18, at the Nisswa Chamber Membership Dinner & Citizen of the Year Celebration at the Gull Lake Center at Grand View Lodge.

Dad said, ‘You can always give your time no matter what life brings.'
Shawn Hansen, 2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year

Hansen recalled Marv Koep, a well-known area fishing guide, saying the best honor he’d ever received was being named the Nisswa Citizen of the Year and how that’s what she remembers every time she sees him. It was baffling considering all the accolades he’s received, she said.

“There’s such amazing people on that list,” she said of past winners.

Reflecting on receiving the honor herself, she said: “Dad said, ‘You have to have a purpose in life and never lose sight of the purpose.'”

I watch brilliant people who do good and surround myself with those people.
Shawn Hansen, 2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year

Her family didn’t have a lot of money, but her parents gave their time to endeavors.

“Dad said, ‘You can always give your time no matter what life brings,’” Hansen said.

Her list of endeavors includes being the executive director of The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes, a food aid organization based in Nisswa, since 2019; an active Nisswa Lions Club member, including chair for the 2025 District Convention for 65 clubs; co-founder of the 100+ Women Who Care Brainerd Lakes, which raises money for nonprofits; and past Nisswa Chamber president.

Read about past Nisswa Citizens of the Year

Over the last 24 years that she's lived in Lake Shore with her husband, Terry, and where they raised their two children, she’s been with the Nisswa Women of Today, Lutheran Church of the Cross Children’s Ministry Team, Nisswa Elementary School PTA president and vice president, Nisswa Parks and Recreation softball coach, Nisswa Historical Society board member, Kids Against Hunger Brainerd Lakes Area board chair, and Lake Shore election judge and planning commission alternate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I watch brilliant people who do good and surround myself with those people,” Hansen said. “You have to surround yourself with like-minded people who believe in the same philosophies you do.

“I always believed God has a purpose for me to give my time,” she said.

She is a connector, a builder, a collaborator and an all around good person who has made a huge difference in our community for years.
Lee Seipp

In a nomination letter, Sarah Smith, Confidence Learning Center event and marketing director, said of Hansen’s involvement in the community: “These roles have never been just a title to Shawn — she goes above and beyond in everything she does, with TRUE passion for Nisswa and the surrounding areas.”

Smith praised the Women Who Care group.

“She does this with a passion to simply ‘give back’ to those in the community that need it. She does everything selflessly; always wanting to leave this world better each and every day,” Smith wrote.

She is thoughtful, focused, determined, broad-thinking and passionate in many of the ways she has demonstrated her stewardship and service for the betterment of the Nisswa community and how our community has influenced the region and beyond.
Lee Seipp

Lee Seipp, of Nisswa, also nominated Hansen.

“Shawn loves Nisswa and she loves people,” Seipp wrote. “She is a connector, a builder, a collaborator and an all around good person who has made a huge difference in our community for years.”

Seipp said Hansen is inspiring in her enthusiasm for being inclusive of others in working together with them to make the community better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is thoughtful, focused, determined, broad-thinking and passionate in many of the ways she has demonstrated her stewardship and service for the betterment of the Nisswa community and how our community has influenced the region and beyond,” she said.

Hansen is committed to this community, and dedicated to a life of purposefully giving of her time to make a difference in people’s lives, Seipp wrote.

To top off Hansen's night, her organization — The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes — was one of two nonprofits the 100+ Women Who Care group chose this quarter to receive their funding. That will total around $10,000 for the program.

Nisswa Citizens of the Year

Shawn Hansen, 2023; Tina Foster, 2022; Lee Seipp, 2021; no one in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic; Bill Mattson, 2019; John Wallin, 2018; Lynn Fairbanks, 2016-17; Mike Burns, 2015; Ted Dullum, 2014; Debra Cruz, 2013; John and Cindy Terwilliger, 2012; Penny Stumvoll, 2011; Teresa Faust, 2010; Ted Schaefer, 2009; Richard Geike, 2008; Mark Ulm, 2007; Lenny Hodgson, 2006; George Holtan, 2005; Wendell “Del” Draves, 2004; Robert “Bob” Holland, 2003; Dick Carlson, 2002; Ingrid Anderson, 2001; Harold Kraus, 2000; Jerry and Ruth Peltier, 1999; Mark Ronnei, 1998; Bernice Hinkie, 1997; Bob Sheplee, 1996; Terry McGaughey, 1995; Jack Warden, 1994; Marv Koep, 1993; Howard Wallentine, 1992; Bob Hurst, 1991; Dick Cook, 1990; Jim Dullum, 1989; and Scott Mike Thurlow, 1988.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
IMG_3656.JPG
Local
Nordby takes Miss Pequot Lakes crown
April 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Essentia Road work.PNG
Local
Road construction will limit access to Brainerd hospital
April 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Poetry sought for Minnesota Voices contest
April 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0422jenkins-city-hall.jpg
Local
Savings sought in Jenkins city projects
April 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
121219.PEJ.KatePetersen.JPG
Local
Longtime Pequot Lakes police officer let go
April 13, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
4-cities-short-term-rentals-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 cities, 4 approaches to short-term rental regulation
April 14, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
041123-ask-a-trooper-autonomous.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is autonomous driving legal in Minnesota?
April 18, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol