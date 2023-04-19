Hansen recognized as Nisswa Citizen of the Year 2023

BRAINERD — Shawn Hansen is no stranger to the Nisswa Citizen of the Year program.

As Nisswa Chamber of Commerce president from 2012-2019, she spearheaded the search each year for an outstanding citizen, as well as a way to surprise the recipient with the award. She’s also nominated several past winners after stepping away from her chamber role.

The tables turned Monday, April 17, when Hansen found herself on the receiving end of the award in front of more than 100 women at the Gather on 3 Event Center-The Woods in rural Brainerd.

Interrupting Hansen, who was speaking at a quarterly meeting of the 100+ Women Who Care Brainerd Lakes, Kalie Jay, Nisswa Chamber executive assistant, announced to the group: “We’re all in the presence of the 2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year.”

Hugs and a standing ovation ensued while a tearing up Hansen asked, “Is it me?”

Hansen will be honored Thursday, May 18, at the Nisswa Chamber Membership Dinner & Citizen of the Year Celebration at the Gull Lake Center at Grand View Lodge.

Dad said, ‘You can always give your time no matter what life brings.' Shawn Hansen, 2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year

Hansen recalled Marv Koep, a well-known area fishing guide, saying the best honor he’d ever received was being named the Nisswa Citizen of the Year and how that’s what she remembers every time she sees him. It was baffling considering all the accolades he’s received, she said.

“There’s such amazing people on that list,” she said of past winners.

Reflecting on receiving the honor herself, she said: “Dad said, ‘You have to have a purpose in life and never lose sight of the purpose.'”

I watch brilliant people who do good and surround myself with those people. Shawn Hansen, 2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year

Her family didn’t have a lot of money, but her parents gave their time to endeavors.

“Dad said, ‘You can always give your time no matter what life brings,’” Hansen said.

Her list of endeavors includes being the executive director of The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes, a food aid organization based in Nisswa, since 2019; an active Nisswa Lions Club member, including chair for the 2025 District Convention for 65 clubs; co-founder of the 100+ Women Who Care Brainerd Lakes, which raises money for nonprofits; and past Nisswa Chamber president.

Over the last 24 years that she's lived in Lake Shore with her husband, Terry, and where they raised their two children, she’s been with the Nisswa Women of Today, Lutheran Church of the Cross Children’s Ministry Team, Nisswa Elementary School PTA president and vice president, Nisswa Parks and Recreation softball coach, Nisswa Historical Society board member, Kids Against Hunger Brainerd Lakes Area board chair, and Lake Shore election judge and planning commission alternate.

“I watch brilliant people who do good and surround myself with those people,” Hansen said. “You have to surround yourself with like-minded people who believe in the same philosophies you do.

“I always believed God has a purpose for me to give my time,” she said.

She is a connector, a builder, a collaborator and an all around good person who has made a huge difference in our community for years. Lee Seipp

In a nomination letter, Sarah Smith, Confidence Learning Center event and marketing director, said of Hansen’s involvement in the community: “These roles have never been just a title to Shawn — she goes above and beyond in everything she does, with TRUE passion for Nisswa and the surrounding areas.”

Smith praised the Women Who Care group.

“She does this with a passion to simply ‘give back’ to those in the community that need it. She does everything selflessly; always wanting to leave this world better each and every day,” Smith wrote.

She is thoughtful, focused, determined, broad-thinking and passionate in many of the ways she has demonstrated her stewardship and service for the betterment of the Nisswa community and how our community has influenced the region and beyond. Lee Seipp

Lee Seipp, of Nisswa, also nominated Hansen.

“Shawn loves Nisswa and she loves people,” Seipp wrote. “She is a connector, a builder, a collaborator and an all around good person who has made a huge difference in our community for years.”

Seipp said Hansen is inspiring in her enthusiasm for being inclusive of others in working together with them to make the community better.

“She is thoughtful, focused, determined, broad-thinking and passionate in many of the ways she has demonstrated her stewardship and service for the betterment of the Nisswa community and how our community has influenced the region and beyond,” she said.

Hansen is committed to this community, and dedicated to a life of purposefully giving of her time to make a difference in people’s lives, Seipp wrote.

To top off Hansen's night, her organization — The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes — was one of two nonprofits the 100+ Women Who Care group chose this quarter to receive their funding. That will total around $10,000 for the program.

Nisswa Citizens of the Year

Shawn Hansen, 2023; Tina Foster, 2022; Lee Seipp, 2021; no one in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic; Bill Mattson, 2019; John Wallin, 2018; Lynn Fairbanks, 2016-17; Mike Burns, 2015; Ted Dullum, 2014; Debra Cruz, 2013; John and Cindy Terwilliger, 2012; Penny Stumvoll, 2011; Teresa Faust, 2010; Ted Schaefer, 2009; Richard Geike, 2008; Mark Ulm, 2007; Lenny Hodgson, 2006; George Holtan, 2005; Wendell “Del” Draves, 2004; Robert “Bob” Holland, 2003; Dick Carlson, 2002; Ingrid Anderson, 2001; Harold Kraus, 2000; Jerry and Ruth Peltier, 1999; Mark Ronnei, 1998; Bernice Hinkie, 1997; Bob Sheplee, 1996; Terry McGaughey, 1995; Jack Warden, 1994; Marv Koep, 1993; Howard Wallentine, 1992; Bob Hurst, 1991; Dick Cook, 1990; Jim Dullum, 1989; and Scott Mike Thurlow, 1988.

