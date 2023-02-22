99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Haley Pluimer and Vanessa Lane to be inducted into Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame

Ceremony will be Feb. 24 at boys basketball game

Vanessa Lane
Vanessa Lane will be inducted into the Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame after the Feb. 24, 2023, boys basketball game.
Contributed / Byron westrich
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 22, 2023 05:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Athletes Haley Pluimer and Vanessa Lane will be inducted into the Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 24, after the 7 p.m. boys basketball game.

There will be a short awards presentation followed by a gathering in the cafeteria to celebrate with both new hall of fame members.

Haley.jpeg
Athlete Haley Pluimer will be inducted into the Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Contributed / Byron Westrich

