Haley Pluimer and Vanessa Lane to be inducted into Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame
Ceremony will be Feb. 24 at boys basketball game
PEQUOT LAKES — Athletes Haley Pluimer and Vanessa Lane will be inducted into the Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 24, after the 7 p.m. boys basketball game.
There will be a short awards presentation followed by a gathering in the cafeteria to celebrate with both new hall of fame members.
Draft ordinance will be reviewed; people speak for and against rentals
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
Pine River area columnists share more tips for cleaner living
Areas could see more or less snow by Thursday night