Haiti is topic of Cultural Thursday event Dec. 1

BRAINERD — The community is invited to learn about the culture and values of the Haitian people at Central Lakes College’s next Cultural Thursday event at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

Longtime Brainerd lakes area resident Jim Kirzeder has dedicated much of his life to the people of Haiti and has visited the country more than 100 times, building schools and clean water infrastructure.

Kirzeder will share his experiences and perspectives about the past, present and future of Haiti through the lens of service and assistance.

More information about the Cultural Thursday series is available from Jason Edens at Jason.edens@clcmn.edu .