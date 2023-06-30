Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hackensack Lions to host pancake breakfast

Freewill donation goes toward Wounded Warriors

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Highway 371, south of the Do It Best Hardware Store.

Read more local area news

The cost is a goodwill donation. Breakfast will include buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee/water/juice and condiments.

Donations will support the Purple Heart Wounded Warriors. 

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The Hackensack Lions breakfast will be held the first Sunday of each month through October.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: June 30-July 4, 2023, events listed
June 29, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_2419.JPEG
Exclusive
Local
Pine River-Backus School's $1.3 million health services addition started
June 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd fireworks1 2022.jpg
Community
Parades and fireworks around the Lakes Area!
June 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa lions.jpg
Local
Nisswa Lions Club celebrates 50 years
June 29, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
20220711-speed-enforcement-MNDPS.jpg
Local
Watch for extra speed enforcement on Minnesota roads July 1-31
June 29, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2023 Senior Bats Corbin Knapp, Irvin Tulenchik, Rian Struss, Ethan Rugroden, and Ryder ComptonNot Pictured Trevor Hurd.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Pine River-Backus team celebrates season with year-end banquet
June 29, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal