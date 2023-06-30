Hackensack Lions to host pancake breakfast
Freewill donation goes toward Wounded Warriors
HACKENSACK — The Hackensack Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Highway 371, south of the Do It Best Hardware Store.
The cost is a goodwill donation. Breakfast will include buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee/water/juice and condiments.
Donations will support the Purple Heart Wounded Warriors.
The Hackensack Lions breakfast will be held the first Sunday of each month through October.
