Hackensack Lions to host pancake breakfast

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Highway 371, south of the Do It Best Hardware Store.

The cost is a goodwill donation. Breakfast will include buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee/water/juice and condiments.

Donations will support the Purple Heart Wounded Warriors.

The Hackensack Lions breakfast will be held the first Sunday of each month through October.