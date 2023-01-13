Hackensack Legion Auxiliary to host Jan. 15 fundraiser breakfast
Proceeds will support youth scholarships
We are part of The Trust Project.
HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve a fundraiser breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan.15, at the club.
Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs; or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8.
Registration for event ends Jan. 20
Jan. 21 event features family fun outdoor activities.
Webinar explores the concept of an earth centered world view.
Nisswa 100 snowmobile race and Back to Hack events slated weekend of Jan. 14-15
A banquet will be held after the 8-week tournament.
Favorite events including snow sculpting, medallion hunt, fun run, and ice fishing tournament.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door and will benefit the Lions
Long running event seeking participants for trivia game.
The proceeds go to support youth scholarships.
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
The plan can be viewed at www.crowwing.us/AIS
Roedl was honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention