Hackensack American Legion to place wreaths on veteran graves Dec. 17
Public event features American Legion and American Legion Riders
HACKENSACK — American Legion Riders Post 134 and Hackensack American Legion members will gather at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack to place wreaths on veterans' graves.
The American Legion invites the public to join them during the event.
For more information, contact Nancy Albrecht at 218-831-6771 or nalbrecht@tds.net.
