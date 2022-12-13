Hackensack American Legion to place wreaths on veteran graves Dec. 17

HACKENSACK — American Legion Riders Post 134 and Hackensack American Legion members will gather at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack to place wreaths on veterans' graves.

The American Legion invites the public to join them during the event.

For more information, contact Nancy Albrecht at 218-831-6771 or nalbrecht@tds.net.