Hackensack American Legion donates $5,500 to food shelf

Legion supports local food security

Food shelf 2023.jpg
Hackensack American Legion Post 202 gambling donated $5,500 to the Hackensack Area Food Shelf in spring 2023. Presenting the check to the food shelf's Cheri Westphal were Rob Arkulary, Legion commander, and Scott Felton, assistant gambling manager.
Contributed / Hackensack American Legion Post 202
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Post 202 gambling donated $5,500 to the Hackensack Area Food Shelf in spring 2023.

The food shelf's Cheri Westphal accepted the funds from Rob Arkulary, Legion commander, and Scott Felton, assistant gambling manager.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
