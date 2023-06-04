99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hackensack American Legion donates $3,000 for fireworks

Hackensack Chamber member accepts donation

Firework donation 2023.jpg
Hackensack American Legion Post 202 gambling donated $3,000 to the Hackensack Chamber for fireworks. Jeff Randel, Hackensack Chamber vice president, accepts the donation from Dave Woodruff, Legion gambling manager, and Scott Felton, Legion assistant gambling manager, May 19, 2023.
Contributed / Hackensack American Legion
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Post 202 gambling donated $3,000 to the Hackensack Chamber for fireworks.

Read more local area news

Jeff Randel, Hackensack Chamber vice president, accepted the donation from Dave Woodruff, Legion gambling manager, and Scott Felton, Legion assistant gambling manager, May 19.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Tabitha Kibwaa.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes graduate awarded national leadership conference scholarship
June 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
060323-backus-lions-scholarships.jpg
Local
Backus Lions present scholarships
June 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine RiverBackus (1).jpg
Local
Jenkins VFW announces Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy essay winners
June 03, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes Graduation 2023 Aaron Nelson.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes Graduation: Nelson wishes class of '23 a 'multitude of success'
June 03, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Aaron Nelson
CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council debates topics at workshop
June 02, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
060323-police-blotter-crash.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: June 3, 2023
June 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal