Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hackensack American Legion awards memorial scholarship

The George Kight Memorial Scholarship is for $1,000

Scholarship recipient Legion 2023.jpeg
Gwendolyn DeVries was awarded the $1,000 George Kight Memorial Scholarship from the Hackensack American Legion Post 202. Presenting the scholarship was Sue Peterson from the Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202.
Contributed / Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Gwendolyn DeVries was awarded the $1,000 George Kight Memorial Scholarship from the Hackensack American Legion Post 202.

Sue Peterson, from the Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202, presented the scholarship.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
4023540+0222_Pine-River-Backus-School.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School recognized for behavior intervention program
June 25, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Central Lakes College names dean's list, president's list students
June 25, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Legion Quilts of Honor June 17, 2023.JPG
Local
5 Pequot Lakes veterans receive Quilts of Honor
June 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062523-faith-heavenly-fathers-day.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Father's Day, what does it mean to you?
June 25, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Roger Braaten
062423-last-windrow-gravel-grouse.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: I still appreciate our narrow, sand road
June 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Pine River Council.JPG
Local
Pine River cracking down on long-term camping at city park
June 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Crosslake Legacy Gardens Jim Anderson_5737.JPG
Local
Crosslake Town Square gardens dedicated in honor of a mother and daughter
June 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt