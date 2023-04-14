99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary to serve fundraiser breakfast

April 16 proceeds will support youth scholarships

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve a fundraiser breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the club.

The menu includes a choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs; or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds will go to support youth scholarships.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
