Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary gives gifts to veterans

More than 200 gifts were delivered

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 delivered Christmas gifts to veterans in area nursing homes in December 2022. They delivered the gifts to eight veterans at Birchview Gardens in Hackensack and four veterans at Good Samaritan in Pine River. Gifts will also be delivered to seven veterans at May Creek in Walker. Shown are Lynn Reinhartson, left, and Linda Becker.
December 24, 2022 02:01 PM
HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 delivered Christmas gifts to veterans in area nursing homes.

They delivered the gifts to eight veterans at Birchview Gardens in Hackensack and four veterans at Good Samaritan in Pine River.

Gifts will also be delivered to seven veterans at May Creek in Walker.

Related Topics: HACKENSACKVETERANSCHRISTMASPINE RIVER
