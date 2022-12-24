Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary gives gifts to veterans
More than 200 gifts were delivered
HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 delivered Christmas gifts to veterans in area nursing homes.
They delivered the gifts to eight veterans at Birchview Gardens in Hackensack and four veterans at Good Samaritan in Pine River.
Gifts will also be delivered to seven veterans at May Creek in Walker.
