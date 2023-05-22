99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary donates $300 to food shelf

Cheri Westphal accepts March 20 donation for Hackensack Food Shelf

Auxiliary food shelf 2023.jpg
Cheri Westphal accepts a $300 check for the Hackensack Area Food Shelf from Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 member Maryellen Morley on March 20, 2023.
Contributed / Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated $300 to the Hackensack Area Food Shelf.

Cheri Westphal accepted the check for the food shelf from Auxiliary member Maryellen Morley.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.


