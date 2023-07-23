Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary announces officers

Char Wilkes is president

From left, Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary officers for 2023-2024 are Maryellen Morley (treasurer), Roberta Floyd (executive board), Karen Langerman (executive board), Sue Capelle (first vice), Missy Smieja (second vice), Char Wilkes (president), Laurie Haraldson (chaplain), Ann Zeman (secretary) and Heidi Feehan (sergeant at arms).
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Officers for 2023-2024 are:

  • Maryellen Morley (treasurer).
  • Roberta Floyd (executive board).
  • Karen Langerman (executive board).
  • Sue Capelle (first vice).
  • Missy Smieja (second vice).
  • Char Wilkes (president).
  • Laurie Haraldson (chaplain).
  • Ann Zeman (secretary).
  • Heidi Feehan (sergeant at arms).
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
