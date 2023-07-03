Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Gull Chain of Lakes to host Nisswa Gala on Aug. 6

Tickets are $60

gcola-logo-white-blue.jpg
Gull Chain of Lakes Association logo.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

NISSWA — The Gull Chain of Lakes Association will host its annual For the Love of Our Lakes Gala on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Gull Lake Center at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

This is GCOLA’s only fundraising event. It helps to support the work of the committees such as buoy installation and maintenance, the Lake Steward program, loon conservation work, aquatic invasive species identification and prevention efforts, and many other programs to keep lakes, shorelines and wildlife healthy and sustainable.

Read more local area news

Following is the schedule:

  • 5-6:30 p.m.: Social hour and silent auction.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Dinner. Options include pork tenderloin or vegetarian; dessert is a gluten-free chocolate torte.
  • 7:15 p.m.: Raffle drawing, live auction and speaker.

Guest speaker will be Nick Phelps, director of the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center since 2016. He was one of the first affiliated faculty researchers when MAISRC was created in 2012.

In addition, Phelps is an associate professor in the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology at the University of Minnesota where his research focuses on addressing emerging threats to the health and sustainability of aquatic ecosystems, with a particular emphasis on the management of aquatic invasive species and fish health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Visitors have a chance to win one of two Electra Townie Go! 7D Step-Thru electric bikes, valued at $1,899.99 each for $20 per ticket.

Gala tickets are $60 each and can be purchased through the GCOLA website at www.gcola.org . Attendees do not need to be a GCOLA member to attend.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Goat farming, volleyball and magic classes offered in Pequot Lakes
July 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Loon trivia.jpg
Local
Jenkins brewery hosts loon trivia event
July 02, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pr-b-family-center-head.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists July 2023 offerings
July 02, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Goat farming, volleyball and magic classes offered in Pequot Lakes
July 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pr-b-family-center-head.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists July 2023 offerings
July 02, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal