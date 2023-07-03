Gull Chain of Lakes to host Nisswa Gala on Aug. 6

NISSWA — The Gull Chain of Lakes Association will host its annual For the Love of Our Lakes Gala on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Gull Lake Center at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

This is GCOLA’s only fundraising event. It helps to support the work of the committees such as buoy installation and maintenance, the Lake Steward program, loon conservation work, aquatic invasive species identification and prevention efforts, and many other programs to keep lakes, shorelines and wildlife healthy and sustainable.

Following is the schedule:

5-6:30 p.m.: Social hour and silent auction.

Social hour and silent auction. 6:30 p.m.: Dinner. Options include pork tenderloin or vegetarian; dessert is a gluten-free chocolate torte.

Dinner. Options include pork tenderloin or vegetarian; dessert is a gluten-free chocolate torte. 7:15 p.m.: Raffle drawing, live auction and speaker.

Guest speaker will be Nick Phelps, director of the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center since 2016. He was one of the first affiliated faculty researchers when MAISRC was created in 2012.

In addition, Phelps is an associate professor in the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology at the University of Minnesota where his research focuses on addressing emerging threats to the health and sustainability of aquatic ecosystems, with a particular emphasis on the management of aquatic invasive species and fish health.

Visitors have a chance to win one of two Electra Townie Go! 7D Step-Thru electric bikes, valued at $1,899.99 each for $20 per ticket.

Gala tickets are $60 each and can be purchased through the GCOLA website at www.gcola.org . Attendees do not need to be a GCOLA member to attend.