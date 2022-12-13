Grants and rewards are highlights of Crosslake Ideal Lions meeting

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Ideal Lions Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Maucieri's Italian Restaurant in Crosslake.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to follow.

Lion Donna Leagjeld, the daughter of Joe and Shirley Doerfler, will receive the Minnesota Lions Hearing Foundation Fellowship. This award recognizes Leagjeld’s work with hearing impaired projects in the Crosslake area.

During the meeting, several grants will be discussed and considered, including the grant to the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music and Camping Festival to be held July 28-29 at the Lakes Music and Events Park north of Pine River.

The REHT Festival hopes to raise $20,000 for services to victims of human trafficking in Crow Wing County.