News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes to host Children's Shop Day on Dec. 10

The annual event is open to children ages 4-12

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 06, 2022 04:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — Grace United Methodist Church will host its annual Children's Shop Day from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Children ages 4-12 will have the opportunity to shop for parents/guardians, siblings and grandparents. Hundreds of new and gently used items will be available for $1 each, including gift wrap.

"Helper elves" will assist each young shopper as they choose that perfect gift.

Parents and guardians should have a list ready with names of those their child/children are shopping for.

The church is just south of the stoplights in Pequot Lakes.

For more information, call 218-568-5755, email graceumcpequotlakes@gmail.com or visit www.graceumcpequotlakes.org.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOPEQUOT LAKESCHURCH NEWS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
