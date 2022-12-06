Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes to host Children's Shop Day on Dec. 10

PEQUOT LAKES — Grace United Methodist Church will host its annual Children's Shop Day from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Children ages 4-12 will have the opportunity to shop for parents/guardians, siblings and grandparents. Hundreds of new and gently used items will be available for $1 each, including gift wrap.

"Helper elves" will assist each young shopper as they choose that perfect gift.

Parents and guardians should have a list ready with names of those their child/children are shopping for.

The church is just south of the stoplights in Pequot Lakes.

For more information, call 218-568-5755, email graceumcpequotlakes@gmail.com or visit www.graceumcpequotlakes.org.