Golf on ice event raises $54,000 for Camp Knutson in Crosslake

Sales of Bilski Burgers raises nearly $6,000 to help the camp that hosts kids and adults with medical conditions, special needs

A group dressed in hockey jerseys and golfing with hockey sticks participated in the 22nd annual Ice Tee Golf event Saturday, March 4, 2023, on Moonlite Bay on Cross Lake.
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
March 09, 2023 08:10 AM

CROSSLAKE — The 22nd annual Ice Tee Golf event on Moonlite Bay in Crosslake raised $54,000 for Camp Knutson.

A view from the top of the stairs at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar shows participants in the Ice Tee Golf event Saturday afternoon, March 4, 2023. The event raises money for Camp Knutson in Crosslake.
“It was a gorgeous day,” said Jess Eide, an owner of Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar. “It was nice that the weather was so nice because there were a lot of people outside and a lot of people inside and it rotated.”

The Ice Tee Golf event features people of all ages using golf clubs or hockey sticks along with a bright yellow tennis ball to play sponsored golf holes on the ice of Moonlite Bay.

Special holes feature a chance at a hole in one or a goal in one.

A silent auction is held inside.

Eide said around 250 golfers participated in the Saturday, March 4, event.

A golfer takes a shot at the hole in one contest Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Ice Tee Golf fundraiser on Moonlite Bay in Crosslake.
There were 50 fabulous 500 club members who contributed $500 or more each.

And $5,982 was raised through sales of the Bilski Burger, the most popular burger on the Moonlite Bay menu.

Mike and Jackie Bilski and Dennis and Londa Bilski donate $1 for every Bilski Burger sold the day of the event, and $2 for every burger sold over last year’s number. Eidi said the Bilskis created that burger.

Silent auction items sold for value or over value, Eide said.

Camp Knutson is a Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota camp on Lower Whitefish and Big Trout lakes on the Whitefish Chain that hosts youth and adults with special needs, disabilities and medical conditions.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

