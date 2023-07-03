Golf carts not allowed to use tunnel to Nisswa

NISSWA — The Nisswa City Council approved a trail user policy that allows snowmobiles to use the tunnel under Highway 371 and the switchback ramp in the winter, but does not allow golf carts to do so in the summer.

After much discussion at their regular meeting Tuesday, June 20, council members agreed sending those recreational vehicles to the Highway 371/County Road 18 stoplight would not be safe, though golf carts and snowmobiles are allowed to cross at designated intersections.

Council member Joe Hall said that the intersection is not set up for such crossings.

Golf cart parking will be allowed at Nisswa Lake Park for people to then walk through the tunnel to get downtown.

Public safety

In May, firefighters had 49 calls, including 36 emergency medical services calls, six fire alarms, three grass fires, two car crashes and one gas leak. They provided mutual aid for a house fire.

In June, police reported 22 agency assists, 285 calls for service, 14 traffic citations, 179 traffic warnings, eight arrests, 12 EMS calls and nine alarms.

Regarding community outreach, officers are increasing foot patrols in the downtown area, increased appearances at Nisswa Elementary School and participated in an event called Cone with a Cop where they met with residents and children.

In other business June 20, the council:

Heard an annual report from Amber Moon Peterson, parks and recreation director.

from Amber Moon Peterson, parks and recreation director. Agreed to recognize June 19 as the federal and now state Juneteenth paid holiday every year recognizing the end of slavery in the United States. City offices will be closed.

June 19 as the federal and now state Juneteenth paid holiday every year recognizing the end of slavery in the United States. City offices will be closed. Approved an ordinance amendment regarding principal residential structure size requirements to remove the requirement for a conditional use permit and include specific reasonable conditions for such structures over 4,500 square feet.

amendment regarding principal residential structure size requirements to remove the requirement for a conditional use permit and include specific reasonable conditions for such structures over 4,500 square feet. Approved quotes for engineering ($8,700) and an archeological study ($6,258) for Camp Lincoln Road parcels.

engineering ($8,700) and an archeological study ($6,258) for Camp Lincoln Road parcels. Agreed to pay Widseth $5,000 to $6,000 for grant writing services for the city to pursue a grant with Lake Shore and Fairview Township from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to fund remaining sections of the Gull Lake Trail.

The council also agreed to provide matching funds not to exceed 10%.

Accepted a donation of $25 from Betty Fischer for the cemetery.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.