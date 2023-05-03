Golf and falafel classes offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Adult Golf, Game Improvement: 5-6 p.m. Mondays, May 8 and 15 and June 5 and 12, at Whitefish Golf Club. Fee: $95.

This class is designed for adult golfers seeking to improve their fundamentals to become more efficient with clubs and shots that will help them shave strokes off their game. A video analysis and player skills assessment will be conducted to provide tailored drills to work toward improvement.

Participants will work on these skills on a range and then take them to the course as part of classes. Rain days will be rescheduled and clubs may be provided if needed.

A PGA trained golf professional will teach the classes.

Busy Women Get Out and Golf Class: 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, May 10, 17 and 24 and June 7, at Whitefish Golf Club. Fee: $95.

Busy women wishing to take up the game of golf, or those who wish to improve skills, may attend this PGA golf professional led training program.

Class is designed to be fun for golfers of all levels. Time will be spent on all facets of the game with emphasis on taking it to the course. Clubs may be provided if needed. Rain days will be rescheduled.

Fun with Falafel, Pita Pockets and Dips: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, online. Fee: $35 (family fee).

This virtual cook-along class will guide students in creating nutritious, delicious, full-flavored falafel.

Class includes nonfried falafel, homemade pita pocket bread, yogurt tahini sauce and hummus. There will be discussion on options for stuffing, topping and serving these dishes.