Goat farming, volleyball and magic classes offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Farm Fun for grades 1-4 (goats): 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Eagle View Elementary School. Fee: $12.

Instructor Mackenzie Nelson will guide this class about farm life and animals. Participants will learn about goats and living on a hobby farm, including what goats eat and what they produce. Students will meet live goats.

Discover Magic (Blue Wand Course) for grades 3-6: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 10-13, in the Pequot Lakes Choir Room and auditorium. Fee: $185.

Instructor Hudson the Magician will teach participants to move objects with their minds, escape from chains and operate a tie machine.

Each lesson comes with a custom magic prop, a top secret folder and a secret word to unlock bonus videos on the online video vault. On the final day there will be a magic show for the public where students will showcase their skills.

Augsburg College Volleyball Camp: 9-11:30 a.m. for grades 9-12, 2:30-4:30 p.m. for grades 6-8, 12:30-2 p.m. for grades 3-5 Monday-Wednesday, July 10-12, at the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center.

Augsburg University head volleyball coach Jane Becker, along with the Augsburg College volleyball players, will host this intensive volleyball camp. Players will work on skills, drills and game situations in a fun and exciting atmosphere.