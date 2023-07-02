Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Goat farming, volleyball and magic classes offered in Pequot Lakes

Classes start July 10

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Farm Fun for grades 1-4 (goats): 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Eagle View Elementary School. Fee: $12.

Instructor Mackenzie Nelson will guide this class about farm life and animals. Participants will learn about goats and living on a hobby farm, including what goats eat and what they produce. Students will meet live goats.

Read more local area news

  • Discover Magic (Blue Wand Course) for grades 3-6: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 10-13, in the Pequot Lakes Choir Room and auditorium. Fee: $185.

Instructor Hudson the Magician will teach participants to move objects with their minds, escape from chains and operate a tie machine.

Each lesson comes with a custom magic prop, a top secret folder and a secret word to unlock bonus videos on the online video vault. On the final day there will be a magic show for the public where students will showcase their skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Augsburg College Volleyball Camp: 9-11:30 a.m. for grades 9-12, 2:30-4:30 p.m. for grades 6-8, 12:30-2 p.m. for grades 3-5 Monday-Wednesday, July 10-12, at the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center.

Augsburg University head volleyball coach Jane Becker, along with the Augsburg College volleyball players, will host this intensive volleyball camp. Players will work on skills, drills and game situations in a fun and exciting atmosphere.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
LAFS Groundbreaking 6-21 1.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes food shelf breaks ground for community resource hub
July 02, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
D-Feet Hearing walkers.jpg
Local
Backus Lions hold walk to benefit hearing loss
July 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Do you have a favorite small business?
July 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070123-police-blotter-selfie.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 1, 2023
July 01, 2023 05:57 AM
Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association logo 2023.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: Corridor management plans pave the way
July 01, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal